Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has paid tribute to Police Constable Senoveva Tikoduadua for her bravery and dedication to duty after she sustained serious injuries while serving in Laqere in April this year.

Mr Tudravu and his senior executive team visited the young officer yesterday, acknowledging her courage and commitment to the Fiji Police Force.

PC Tikoduadua was struck by a vehicle while on duty and has since undergone several months of medical treatment and rehabilitation in Fiji and Australia.

She recently returned from Australia after receiving extensive treatment and rehabilitation.

Her father, Minister for Defence and Veterans Affairs Pio Tikoduadua, was also present during the visit.

Mr Tudravu said policing was an unpredictable profession with inherent dangers, and PC Tikoduadua's bravery was a reminder of the personal sacrifices officers sometimes made while fulfilling their oath to protect and serve.

He acknowledged her sacrifice and commitment to the police service, saying her dedication was greatly valued.

Mr Tudravu also assured PC Tikoduadua of the organisation's full support throughout her recovery.

The visit recognised her courage and the sacrifices made by police officers in the line of duty.