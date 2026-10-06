Constitution first referendum vote on December

Fijians will vote in the coun­try's first referendum on Wednesday, December 9, on whether to accept the proposed amended 2013 Constitution.

In making the announcement at Denarau yesterday, Prime Minis­ter Sitiveni Rabuka said results could be expected by December 14.

This comes days after President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu assent­ed to the National Referendum Act last week.

Writ

The President will issue the writ on November 9 and overseas vot­ers can also vote.

The referendum will only go ahead if Parliament passes the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026 by a two-thirds vote.

A select committee has 30 days to review it before the third reading in November.

The question is not yet ready. Asked what voters will be asked, Mr Rabuka said: "No, that has not been formulated."

Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga said it would be one ques­tion.

"The whole idea of referendum is supposed to be simple," he said.

Mr Turaga said his office would take awareness programmes to the 14 provinces and urban areas, in different languages.

There is no backup plan if voters say no.

"We can't have a contingency plan.

"That's got to be the will of the people," Mr Rabuka said.

He has also asked the Electoral Commission to suspend general election campaigning.

"When December 9 comes, the decision will be yours," he said.