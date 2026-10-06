Constitution first referendum vote on December
Turaga: When December 9 comes, the decision will be yours.
Tuesday 06 October 2026 | 16:30
Updated 06 October 2026 | 18:27 FJT
From left: Minister of Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo, Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga and Foreigh Affairs Minister Sakiasi Ditoka during a press conference at Denarau, Nadi on October 5, 2026.
Photo: DEPTFO News
Fijians will vote in the country's first referendum on Wednesday, December 9, on whether to accept the proposed amended 2013 Constitution.
In making the announcement at Denarau yesterday, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said results could be expected by December 14.
This comes days after President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu assented to the National Referendum Act last week.
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Writ
The President will issue the writ on November 9 and overseas voters can also vote.
The referendum will only go ahead if Parliament passes the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026 by a two-thirds vote.
A select committee has 30 days to review it before the third reading in November.
The question is not yet ready. Asked what voters will be asked, Mr Rabuka said: "No, that has not been formulated."
Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga said it would be one question.
"The whole idea of referendum is supposed to be simple," he said.
Mr Turaga said his office would take awareness programmes to the 14 provinces and urban areas, in different languages.
There is no backup plan if voters say no.
"We can't have a contingency plan.
"That's got to be the will of the people," Mr Rabuka said.
He has also asked the Electoral Commission to suspend general election campaigning.
"When December 9 comes, the decision will be yours," he said.