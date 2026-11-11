Early morning fire destroys Rewa home

A residential structure occupied by a man was completely destroyed in an early-morning fire at Nabuli Village, Rewa, on Tuesday, November 10.

The National Fire Authority (NFA) confirmed that the corrugated iron structure sustained 100 per cent damage, with losses estimated at $6,000.

The NFA National Command Centre received an emergency call through its 910 Emergency Line at 4.23am.

Firefighters from Nausori Fire Station were immediately dispatched, with fire appliance F76 arriving at the scene at 4.39am.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the residential structure, identified as Link 2, fully engulfed in flames.

Crews began firefighting operations using water from the appliance's onboard tank.

The fire was extinguished at approximately 5am.

The affected structure measured about five metres by three metres and was occupied by one adult male.

NFA issues fire safety warning

NFA chief executive officer Mr Puamau Sowane urged members of the public to prioritise fire safety, warning that residential fires could destroy homes and place lives at risk, particularly during the early hours of the morning.

“Every fire incident is a reminder of how quickly a home and its contents can be destroyed. We continue to urge members of the public to take fire safety seriously and ensure that their homes are equipped with basic fire safety measures.

“Households must remain vigilant, ensure electrical installations and appliances are maintained in safe working condition, and avoid leaving potential fire hazards unattended. Early detection and immediate reporting can make a significant difference in limiting fire damage and protecting lives,” Mr Sowane said.

The NFA reminded members of the public to report fire emergencies immediately by calling 910.