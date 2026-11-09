West, North hardest hit as drought raises fire risk

The Western and Northern divisions are the most affected by the current drought conditions in Fiji, says National Fire Authority (NFA) chief executive officer Puamau Sowane.

Mr Sowane is urging members of the public to take extra care in and around their homes and remain vigilant about fire safety.

“Fighting fires requires a good supply of water. If we do not have enough water, extinguishing fires will be very difficult and could put lives and property at risk,” Mr Sowane said.

“The only way to stay safe is to prevent fires in our homes by taking the right precautions.

“Save water, save homes, save lives and protect the environment by being fire safety conscious.”

He said the consequences of fires went beyond physical damage to buildings, particularly for households without insurance or the financial means to recover from such losses.

“We cannot afford to become complacent about fire safety,” he said.

“Every household must take responsibility for identifying potential fire hazards, practising safe electrical use and ensuring that cooking appliances, electrical equipment and other potential ignition sources are properly monitored.”

Mr Sowane also reminded the public that reporting fires early was critical to minimising damage and protecting lives.

Members of the public are urged to report any fire emergency immediately by calling 910.

The NFA will continue to strengthen its community fire safety awareness efforts and encourages everyone to make fire prevention a shared responsibility.

In Labasa, three major fires occurred last week alone, destroying two houses at Lowcost and a motor garage in Wailevu.