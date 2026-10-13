Election timelines tight but achievable, says Leung

Fiji Law Society president and former Attorney-General Graham Leung says the timelines for the constitutional referendum and general election are “restrictive and tight”.

However, he said it can still be met if the process is followed as required by law.

Mr Leung, a former chair of the Electoral Commission, told the Fiji Sun yesterday that the General Election must be held no later than early February 2027.

“We’re now into the middle of October. The timelines are obviously quite restrictive and tight,” he said.

“It is possible to be achieved but there’s going to be a lot of hard work between now and the holding of the General Elections.

“So let’s do this one step at a time and let’s follow the process as mandated by law.”

Mr Leung said the Referendum Act was now in place and the 2013 Constitution continued to operate, as recognised by the Supreme Court in its advisory opinion.

The Constitution Amendment Bill passed its second reading on October 2 and has been referred to a special parliamentary committee.

Mr Leung said the Bill must pass a third reading after 30 days have elapsed from the second reading.

If it passes, it must then be put to the people in a nationwide referendum.

“If a majority of those voting in the referendum agree to the change then it will then be deemed to be law,” he said.

“So yeah, it’s new territory and we’ll see what happens step by step.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has announced December 9 as the date for the referendum.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has called the announcement premature, saying Parliament has yet to finish considering the Bill.