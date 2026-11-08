Hill open to ring return for right payday

Former Fiji super middleweight champion Winston Hill has not ruled out another return to the ring if the payday is right.

“At the end of the day, we do this to feed our families, and we bleed, sweat and cry for the sake of your entertainment,” Hill said.

“If the pay cheque makes sense, then hey, Winston Hill might just make another step into the ring.”

Hill said he planned to pursue work that would not put him at risk of brain damage.

“When I started boxing, I was hoping that this would be able to buy me a house or a piece of land, but to this point, we haven’t achieved that.

“We’ll probably give another five to 10 years to the next venture to see if that can get me a house or a piece of land in Fiji so that I can call Fiji my home. As of now, I’m just renting.”

Hill said he adopted a calm, measured approach against Isikeli Senidoko in their Fiji super middleweight title fight on Saturday night.

“At the end of the day, we do this to feed our families, and we bleed, sweat and cry for the sake of your entertainment. If the pay cheque makes sense, then hey, Winston Hill might just make another step into the ring. Winston Hill

“A calm mind will manifest in the body and, for anybody out there who saw the fight, make sure your warm-up is good.

“I was just trying simply to catch him (Senidoko) and make him miss. He was always short of his punches.”

After relinquishing the Fiji super middleweight title and returning the belt to Senidoko following the fight, Hill said the new champion now had a target on his back.

Hill also offered to train Senidoko to help him improve as a fighter.

“Sure. I’m always happy to help the next person,” Hill said.

Senidoko thanked Hill for the tough fight and said he would work on his weaknesses before his next bout.

“I’m grateful to God despite the loss. I gave it my all, but I look forward to the next job.”

Senidoko said he had not expected Hill to return the belt and thanked him for the gesture after his retirement.

He said he had learnt from the de-feat and was ready for his next challenge.

“I learnt from the fight against Hill, and I hope to showcase this experience in my next bout.

“I stand ready for him to accept me in his training camp.”

Senidoko said boxing offered lessons both inside and outside the ring.

“I will not back down and will continue to grind to become champion again.

“I want to thank my supporters, and I do apologise for the loss, but I’m hopeful for better results in my next fight.”

Senidoko said he was willing to fight Hill again if given the chance.