Rakuro hungry for bigger fights

Rakuro Daunivavana has set his sights on the World Boxing Association (WBA) Oceania welterweight title and a possible showdown against New Zealand professional boxer Sonny Morini.

This follows his fifth-round knockout victory over India’s Ankit Kumar to claim the World Amateur Boxing Association (WABA) Supreme International Welterweight title at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on Saturday night.

Morini won the WBA Oceania welterweight title after knocking out Jules Victoriano of the Philippines in New Zealand on October 30.

“I’d like to challenge him (Morini). Whether we have the fight here in Fiji or I go over to his backyard,” Rakuro said.

“It doesn’t matter; we are hungry.”

Rakuro has been in impressive form, having secured the Australasian welterweight title with a technical knockout victory over Yungu Yanner in Australia in June.

He followed that with his latest title victory against Kumar.

“I want to dedicate this win to the people of Fiji, as we’ve been receiving a lot of positive feedback during our preparation,” Rakuro said.

“This win is for my family, who came out in numbers, and my work family from Grid Security as well.”

Rakuro credited his faith for helping him overcome Kumar’s strong challenge.

“I couldn’t land a headshot, so I had to go for the body,” he said.

“I have to go back to the drawing board, as there’s a lot to improve on.”

Rakuro returns to the gym today as he continues preparations for his next challenge.