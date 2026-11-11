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Grandfather, 65, charged with raping two granddaughters

The grandfather's case was one of two incidents in which the accused and alleged victims were related.

Wednesday 11 November 2026 | 13:00

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She was victimised by family members and members of the church she attended.

A 65-year-old grandfather has been charged with six counts of rape involving his two granddaughters, aged six and 12.

The case was highlighted in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions' (ODPP) serious sexual offences statistics for October 2026.

It was among seven indictments filed in Fiji's High Courts during the month, involving seven accused persons and 19 counts of serious sexual offences.

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The ODPP recorded 15 counts of rape, three counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault.

There were nine alleged victims, including four children under the age of 18.

Family-related offences

The grandfather's case was one of two incidents in which the accused and alleged victims were related.

In the second incident, a 25-year-old man was charged with the rape and assault causing actual bodily harm of his 22-year-old de facto partner.

The ODPP said the assault charge was recorded separately from its serious sexual offences statistics.

Other cases involving minors

In another case, a 26-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape involving a 14-year-old girl from his village.

A 21-year-old man was also charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

However, the case involving the 21-year-old was discontinued because of insufficient evidence.

Other sexual offence charges

A 26-year-old man was charged with one count of rape involving his 18-year-old colleague.

In another case, a 54-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault involving a 19-year-old woman.

The accused was a family friend who had been staying at the woman's home when the alleged offences occurred.

Three cases discontinued

The ODPP confirmed that three cases were discontinued after nolle prosequi notices were filed because of insufficient evidence.

A nolle prosequi is a formal decision by the prosecution not to proceed with a case.

The ODPP statistics cover formal indictments filed in Fiji's High Courts during October and do not represent convictions.

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