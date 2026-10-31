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Landowners challenge iron-sands mining proposal

Landowners' spokesperson Joeli Kunaturaga said the community was pleased to have formally registered its concerns and acknowledged the support of traditional leaders and residents of Nadroga and Navosa.

Sunday 01 November 2026 | 09:00

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Members from the vanua o Jubaniwai in Nadroga in Suva on October 30, 2026. Photo: SEEP

Members from the vanua o Jubaniwai in Nadroga outside the Office of the Prime Minister in Suva on October 30, 2026.

Photo: SEEP

Traditional chiefs and landowners from the Vanua o Jubaniwai in Nasigatoka have formally objected to a proposed iron-sands mining project, calling for the protection of their natural resources and heritage.

Represented by the Yaucola team, the landowners submitted letters of objection to the project's Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report on Friday, October 30.

The objections were lodged with six offices, including the Great Council of Chiefs (GCC), the Leader of the Opposition, the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, the Minister for Environment, the Permanent Secretary for Environment and the Office of the Prime Minister.

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Landowners' spokesperson Joeli Kunaturaga said the community was pleased to have formally registered its concerns and acknowledged the support of traditional leaders and residents of Nadroga and Navosa.

"We are happy today that we have made our submission. We are also grateful that the chiefs from Tikina o Nasigatoka came to show their support and make their own submissions on the letters of objection to the EIA," Mr Kunaturaga said.

The delegation was led by the Turaga Taukei Werenidri, Tui Nasigatoka and Tui Madudu, accompanied by other chiefs.

Mr Kunaturaga said the objections had also received support from people across Nadroga and Navosa who signed a petition, with the backing of the Turaga na Kalevu, the Tui Nadroga.

He said the community's primary concern was safeguarding its natural resources and cultural heritage for future generations.

"All we want is support in protecting our resources, our heritage and our future generations. I thank the people of Nadroga and Navosa for showing their support for this move," Mr Kunaturaga said.

The submission to the GCC was received by its Secretary-General, Mr Isoa Kaloumaira, while Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu personally received the delegation's letter.

At the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, the submission was received by clerical officer Mr Manasa Veitayaki.

Two letters addressed to the Minister for Environment and one to the Permanent Secretary were received by environment officer (EIA) Mr Ruben Tokona.

The submission to the Office of the Prime Minister was lodged at the registry and received by Ms Luisa Naituku.

The Vanua o Jubaniwai is now seeking government consideration of its objections and further dialogue with communities that could be affected by the proposed mining project.

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