Lau chiefs propose ‘Fiji Islander’ as common nationality

The Vanua ko Lau has called for the name “Fijian” to be restored as the ethnic identity of Fiji's indigenous people, with “Fiji Islander” adopted as the common nationality for all citizens.

The proposal was presented to the Special Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 on October 30, as the chiefs of Lau sought changes to clause 6 of the proposed legislation.

The statement, delivered by Nukuyasi Maca Tulakepa on behalf of the Gone Turaga Bale na Tui Nayau, Sau ni Vanua ko Lau, Tui Lau and his Masi ni Vanua ko Lau, argued that the changes to national and ethnic identity made in 2010 and 2013 had not been settled through public consent.

“First, the name Fijian. In 2010 it was removed unilaterally as the ethnic identity of the indigenous people - the first peoples of this land - from the statute book by decree. In 2013 it was conferred upon all citizens as their common name or nationality without their consent too. A matter determined without consent is not settled, and will not rest until it is addressed.”

The Vanua ko Lau wants the committee to amend clause 6 to distinguish between indigenous ethnic identity and common citizenship.

“We ask the Committee to amend clause 6, so that Fijian is restored as the ethnic name of the indigenous people of this nation, and Fiji Islander adopted as the common name for all citizens. The Reeves Commission recommended Fiji Islander in 1996, and it was used for years after the 1997 Constitution as our common name and nationality.”

The submission emphasised that the proposal was not intended to diminish the identities of Fiji's other communities.

It acknowledged the distinct ethnic identities of Indo-Fijians, Rotumans, Banabans, Chinese, part-Europeans and other Pacific communities.

“Nationality should unite every citizen; ethnicity should remain with each community that holds it.”

The chiefs also raised concerns about the Bill's preamble, saying it referred to Rotumans by their ethnic name while using a different term for Fiji's indigenous people.

They asked that the preamble be amended if their proposal on clause 6 was accepted.

However, the Vanua ko Lau made clear that the proposed name change was not a condition of its support for the legislation.

“That is our proposal, and not our ultimatum. If Parliament prefers another name, we will not object. We do not advance this as a reason to oppose the Bill; we support it and its passage.”

The chiefs argued that the issue remained an unresolved constitutional question arising from the changes introduced by decree.

Their position is that a common nationality should unite all citizens while allowing every community to retain its distinct ethnic identity.