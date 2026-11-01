Constitution vote hangs in balance

The People's Alliance faces a challenge in securing enough parliamentary votes to pass the Constitution (Amendment) Bill after its coalition partners, the National Federation Party (NFP) and SODELPA, declared they would not support it in its current form.

The divisions emerged at the Fijian Media Association (FMA) Town Hall at Fiji National University (FNU) in Nasinu on Thursday night, where seven political leaders and representatives outlined their positions on Bill 32.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica defended the proposed changes on behalf of the People's Alliance, while NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad and SODELPA representative Aseri Radrodro raised objections.

With NFP holding four parliamentary seats and SODELPA three, their opposition could significantly affect the Government's ability to secure the required two-thirds majority.

Town Hall moderator Stanley Simpson said that without the seven coalition MPs, support for the Bill could fall from the 38 votes recorded on October 2 to 31.

People's Alliance defends Bill

Mr Kamikamica maintained that the constitutional review process had followed the required timeline.

He said the Bill incorporated 75 per cent of the Constitution Review Commission's recommendations.

The People's Alliance supports restoring the Senate and retaining immunity provisions, which Mr Kamikamica linked to the Supreme Court's position.

He described the immunity end date as “a typo”, saying it would be corrected to October 6, 2014.

The third reading vote was expected by the end of the following week, with a referendum planned for December 9.

NFP rejects current timetable

Professor Prasad said the NFP would not support the Bill under the proposed timetable.

“We will not support it,” he said.

He said he had written to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka proposing that the parliamentary committee report the following week, with the next Parliament completing the constitutional reform process.

The NFP also opposes immunity for coup makers and the restoration of the Senate.

Professor Prasad said the party would announce its next steps at a press conference on Saturday.

SODELPA raises constitutional concerns

SODELPA representative Aseri Radrodro said the party would not support the Bill in its current form.

He said a special general meeting had rejected the proposal, citing concerns about sections 47, 201, 202 and 203.

SODELPA also wants the Bill translated into iTaukei, Hindi and Vosa Vaka-Viti to allow wider public understanding.

The party supports restoring the Senate but wants the immunity provisions removed.

Opposition voices concerns

Independent Opposition MP Premila Kumar questioned the time allowed for public consultation.

She said parliamentary standing orders provided 30 days for an ordinary Bill.

“In fact, 11 days were given for a written submission,” she said.

Ms Kumar opposes immunity provisions and the restoration of the Senate. She also supports retaining the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC).

One Nation Party president Tupou Draunidalo said her party supported retaining the 2013 Constitution.

“What is in the 2013 constitution is what we support,” she said.

The party supports retaining immunity provisions, opposes the Senate and considers the amendment process rushed.

Unity Fiji Party leader Savenaca Narube called on MPs to reject the Bill at its third reading.

“I urge every minister in Parliament to vote no and defeat the third reading,” he said.

Mr Narube opposes immunity provisions but supports a Senate if its members are elected.

Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry also opposed the Bill, describing it as “divisive”, “undemocratic” and “manipulative”.

He called for the removal of immunity provisions, rejected the Senate proposal and said the Bill was “deficient” in protecting minority rights.

Parliamentary vote looms

The parliamentary committee was expected to report over the weekend, ahead of the Bill's third reading.

With the People's Alliance's coalition partners opposing the proposal in its current form, attention now turns to whether the Government can secure sufficient support from other MPs to pass the constitutional amendments.