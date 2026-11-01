Opposition MP Premila Kumar has questioned whether Fiji can afford a proposed 23-member Senate when, she says, 82 cents of every dollar in Government revenue is already spent on operating costs.

Her concerns drew a sharp response from Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, who insisted “it’s not about cost”, arguing that restoring the Senate would give traditional chiefs a voice in Government.

The exchange took place at the Fijian Media Association (FMA) Town Hall at Fiji National University (FNU) in Nasinu on Thursday night.

Ms Kumar said Fiji collected about $4 billion in Government revenue, with approximately 82 per cent spent on running the Government.

That left just 18 cents of every dollar for capital works, she said.

She argued that establishing a Senate would create additional expenses, including the costs of 23 senators, a Secretary-General, a President, a Vice-President and parliamentary committees.

“Now can the taxpayers pay for all this?” Ms Kumar asked, pointing to households in rural communities that still lacked electricity and reliable water supplies.

Mr Kamikamica dismissed the debate over costs as “a moot point”.

He said the proposal to restore the Senate formed part of the 75 per cent of recommendations from the Constitution Review Commission adopted by the Government.

He argued that the Senate would help bring traditional chiefs into national decision-making.

“We are trying to unify the country and by bringing the chiefs in, we are actually achieving that,” he said.

Mr Kamikamica also indicated that the proposed number of senators could be rebalanced.

Political parties divided

National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad said his party did not support restoring the Senate.

“If the Senate is there, there will be an additional cost for the whole Parliament, yes,” he said.

One Nation Party president Tupou Draunidalo described the proposal as “a waste of money”.

Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry also opposed the proposal.

“We don’t need a Senate.”

However, Unity Fiji Party leader Savenaca Narube supported a Senate on the condition that senators were elected.

“We think the benefit outweighs the cost.”

The proposed Senate's composition also drew questions from the audience.

Riddhi Damodar asked whether taxpayers should fund a Senate President and Vice-President selected by “a few privileged people”.

The exchange highlighted divisions over whether the proposed Senate's role in representing traditional leadership would justify the additional cost to taxpayers.