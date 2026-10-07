Fiji Airways lounge ranked 14th in global readers’ awards

Fiji Airways’ Premier Lounge at Nadi International Airport has been ranked No. 14 in the international airport lounges category of Condé Nast Traveler’s 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards.

The recognition comes during Fiji Airways’ 75th anniversary year and was based on votes from Condé Nast Traveler readers in the United States.

More than 798,867 survey responses were received from readers rating travel experiences around the world.

The Fiji Airways Premier Lounge at Nadi International Airport offers travellers a space before departure with service and Fijian touches. Fiji Airways

Fiji Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Paul Scurrah credited the recognition to the airline’s lounge team.

"To be chosen by travelers themselves makes this especially meaningful. These are the people we welcome and look after every day, and it's wonderful to know the experience stays with them.

"I'm proud of our lounge team and everyone behind the scenes who makes our guests feel at home. In our 75th year, this is a lovely reminder that Fijian hospitality is what sets us apart."

The Fiji Airways Premier Lounge at Nadi International Airport offers travellers a space before departure with service and Fijian touches.

The 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website and will also feature in its November issue.