Rokotuitoga prepares for lga showdown

Nausori boxer against Watisoni Rokotuitoga is prepar­ing for a tough challenge Naoero's Rockanson lga when they meet in a six-round pro­fessional bout at Vodafone Arena in Suva on November 7.

Both boxers will be looking to maintain their unbeaten records when they step into the ring for the ZEG Boxing Promotions event in the super welterweight division.

Rokotuitoga made a winning pro­fessional debut on July 25 under Kings Boxing Promotions, defeat­ing Peniasi Vunisa in the super welterweight division.

lga also made his professional de­but at the same promotion, secur­ing his first victory in Fiji.

Speaking to SUNsports last Saturday; Rokotuitoga said his prepara­tions for the contest had been pro­gressing well.

"My preparations ahead of the fight night on Saturday have been on track.

"I've been preparing for this fight over the last couple of months. I've been training at the amateur boxing gym at Walubay; so far so good," he said.

Rokotuitoga said he had focused on improving his defence after re­viewing his previous fight.

"After my last fight in July; there were a couple of areas that I re­viewed, including my guard and defence.

"I've also been working on my basic boxing strategies, speed and movement," he said.

The Mokoisa, Ravitaki, Kadavu native expects lga to provide a stern test as both fighters look to record their second professional victories.

"I would be expecting a tough and challenging fight from him (lga). I will also try my best to do the same," he said.

Rokotuitoga has also urged box­ing fans to support local talent by turning out for the event.



