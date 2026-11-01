Today's paperLoginSign up
Boxing

Rokotuitoga prepares for lga showdown

Rokotuitoga made a winning pro­fessional debut on July 25 under Kings Boxing Promotions, defeat­ing Peniasi Vunisa in the super welterweight division.

Monday 02 November 2026 | 10:00

Save
Nauru’s first and only professional boxer, Rockanson Iga, steps into the ring against our very own Nausori boy, Watisoni Rokotuitoga

Naoru’s first and only professional boxer, Rockanson Iga, steps into the ring against Watisoni Rokotuitoga, in a Super Welterweight showdown!

Photo: ZEG Boxing Promotion

Nausori boxer against Watisoni Rokotuitoga is prepar­ing for a tough challenge Naoero's Rockanson lga when they meet in a six-round pro­fessional bout at Vodafone Arena in Suva on November 7.

Both boxers will be looking to maintain their unbeaten records when they step into the ring for the ZEG Boxing Promotions event in the super welterweight division.

Rokotuitoga made a winning pro­fessional debut on July 25 under Kings Boxing Promotions, defeat­ing Peniasi Vunisa in the super welterweight division.

Related stories

lga also made his professional de­but at the same promotion, secur­ing his first victory in Fiji.

Speaking to SUNsports last Saturday; Rokotuitoga said his prepara­tions for the contest had been pro­gressing well.

"My preparations ahead of the fight night on Saturday have been on track.

"I've been preparing for this fight over the last couple of months. I've been training at the amateur boxing gym at Walubay; so far so good," he said.

Rokotuitoga said he had focused on improving his defence after re­viewing his previous fight.

"After my last fight in July; there were a couple of areas that I re­viewed, including my guard and defence.

"I've also been working on my basic boxing strategies, speed and movement," he said.

The Mokoisa, Ravitaki, Kadavu native expects lga to provide a stern test as both fighters look to record their second professional victories.

"I would be expecting a tough and challenging fight from him (lga). I will also try my best to do the same," he said.

Rokotuitoga has also urged box­ing fans to support local talent by turning out for the event.


Explore more on these topics

Boxing Fiji

Most popular

police-murder
Nation

Juvenile, youth charged over alleged Wailada robbery

Major General Kalouniwai said the military's role was to serve the public, not govern the country.
Nation

The RFMF exists to serve, never to rule: Commander

Party leader Savenaca Narube announced the names during a rally at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday, describing the group as a strong team with the experience needed to lead the country.
Politics

Unity Fiji names 23 proposed candidates for General Election

Semi Dauloloma (right), lands a right uppercut on James Singh during their Boxing Commission of Fiji heavyweight title match at the Vodafone Arena, Suva on July 19, 2025. Photo: Josua Buredua
Boxing

Heavyweight champion Dauloloma to face Kiwi opponent

From left: Brandon Wakeham, Jarryd Hayne and Apisai Koroisau at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane during the Rugby League World Cup on October 25, 2026.
Rugby League

FNRL ready to pay Bati, Bulikula players

Caleb Navale.
Rugby League

Navale learns to keep it simple

Shauravi Kumar took a walk after receiving limb during the Jaipur foot camp in Labasa on October 27, 2026.
Health

Free prosthetic limbs restore confidence for North students

Motorists are advised of a partial road closure on Ratu Sukuna Road, between the Queen Elizabeth Drive junction and Crawford Avenue, from October 30.
Transport

Motorists advised ahead of three-month Nasese Road closure

Minister for Public Works and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau (with garland) at Naqali Village, Naitasiri. Photo: Milika Rabulu
Transport

Naqali opens taxi base with 16 permits for local operators