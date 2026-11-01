Rokotuitoga prepares for lga showdown
Rokotuitoga made a winning professional debut on July 25 under Kings Boxing Promotions, defeating Peniasi Vunisa in the super welterweight division.
Monday 02 November 2026 | 10:00
Naoru’s first and only professional boxer, Rockanson Iga, steps into the ring against Watisoni Rokotuitoga, in a Super Welterweight showdown!
Photo: ZEG Boxing Promotion
Nausori boxer against Watisoni Rokotuitoga is preparing for a tough challenge Naoero's Rockanson lga when they meet in a six-round professional bout at Vodafone Arena in Suva on November 7.
Both boxers will be looking to maintain their unbeaten records when they step into the ring for the ZEG Boxing Promotions event in the super welterweight division.
Rokotuitoga made a winning professional debut on July 25 under Kings Boxing Promotions, defeating Peniasi Vunisa in the super welterweight division.
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lga also made his professional debut at the same promotion, securing his first victory in Fiji.
Speaking to SUNsports last Saturday; Rokotuitoga said his preparations for the contest had been progressing well.
"My preparations ahead of the fight night on Saturday have been on track.
"I've been preparing for this fight over the last couple of months. I've been training at the amateur boxing gym at Walubay; so far so good," he said.
Rokotuitoga said he had focused on improving his defence after reviewing his previous fight.
"After my last fight in July; there were a couple of areas that I reviewed, including my guard and defence.
"I've also been working on my basic boxing strategies, speed and movement," he said.
The Mokoisa, Ravitaki, Kadavu native expects lga to provide a stern test as both fighters look to record their second professional victories.
"I would be expecting a tough and challenging fight from him (lga). I will also try my best to do the same," he said.
Rokotuitoga has also urged boxing fans to support local talent by turning out for the event.