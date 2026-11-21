Despite making his retirement call Winston Hill has secured a lucra­tive fight against Callum Peters at the Cbus Super Stadium in Gold Coast, Australia on December 13.

Peters was scheduled to fight Saulo Morales Saldivar of Mexico but he later withdrew.

The 23-year-old is unbeaten with 11 pro fights. Peters holds the Australia middle­weight and IBF (International Boxing Federation) Pan Pacific middleweight titles.

Early this month Hill knocked out Isikeli Senidoko to claim the Fiji super middleweight title.

He however, returned the title to Se­nidoko indicating that he was retiring from the sport unless he is offered a lu­crative fight.

The middleweight fight is one of the seven undercards to the World Boxing Association world middleweight title fight between holder Erislandy Lara against challenger Tim Tszyu.

The other main undercards see former world undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charla taking on Brock Jarvis of Australia.

Also, on the line will be the world super featherweight title fight between Liam Wilson of Australia and Russia's Elnur Samedov.