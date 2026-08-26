Koronasau retain Sanatan Convention title

Koronasau Wailevu Waiqele Tiri Sanatan retained the Vanua Levu Sanatan Convention 2026 title after defeating Vunivau Basoga Sanatan 5-4 in a penalty shootout at Muanidevo, Dreketi, on Monday.

The match ended in a draw in regulation time before Koronasau held their nerve to secure victory from the spot.

Koronasau coach Dharmesh Lal said the team remained composed during the shootout to secure the win.

“Our game was a draw,” Lal said.

The victory marked the second consecutive year Koronasau had won the tournament. Lal said the team’s 17 players performed well throughout the competition.

The side also collected three trophies, including the Best Discipline Team award, the Best Player award and the tournament winner’s trophy.

Shalvin Mani received the Best Player award. The winning team received $1500 in prize money from the Vanua Levu Sanatan Tournament organisers.

Lal said this was his first tournament as a coach and he was pleased to guide the team to victory.

He acknowledged the support of the team’s sponsors, Moonstone Hire Service and Singh’s Kava, as well as the players, family members and friends.

“We won last year and this year, and next year we are planning to win again,” Lal said.

He said the team was confident about returning next year and defending its title.

The back-to-back victory capped a successful tournament for Koronasau, with the side adding individual and team awards to its championship win.