Ministry pays tribute to Commissioner Eastern Vitale Varo

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Risk Management has paid tribute to Divisional Commissioner Eastern Vitale Varo, remembering him as a dedicated civil servant whose work helped improve the lives of rural and maritime communities.

Mr Varo passed away last Friday evening after more than 28 years of service in the Fiji Civil Service.

The ministry confirmed his death yesterday, describing him as a dependable senior manager and valued colleague whose contribution extended beyond the administration of development projects.

“His contribution went beyond the administration of projects, understanding the importance of being present and responsive in communities, particularly those in remote and maritime areas where access to essential services and development opportunities can be challenging,” the ministry stated.

Mr Varo joined the Fiji Civil Service in January 1998 as an assistant health inspector with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

In March 2020, he joined the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Risk Management as Divisional Commissioner Eastern.

In that role, he became a key member of the ministry’s senior management team and oversaw rural and maritime development operations across the Eastern Division.

The ministry said his leadership supported initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure, livelihoods and access to essential services.

“Through his leadership, he played an important role in supporting initiatives that improved access to infrastructure, livelihood opportunities and essential services, contributing to efforts to uplift the wellbeing and resilience of families across the Eastern Division.

“He was a dependable member of the Ministry’s senior management and a valued colleague who contributed meaningfully to the Ministry’s work and direction.”

Funeral arrangements will be decided later this week.