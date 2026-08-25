Nation

Ministry pays tribute to Commissioner Eastern Vitale Varo

Mr Varo passed away last Friday evening after more than 28 years of service in the Fiji Civil Service.

Wednesday 26 August 2026 | 07:00

Updated 26 August 2026 | 08:29 FJT

The late Commissioner Eastern Vitale Varo

The late Commissioner Eastern Vitale Varo.

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Risk Management has paid tribute to Divisional Commissioner Eastern Vitale Varo, remembering him as a dedicated civil servant whose work helped improve the lives of rural and maritime communities.

Mr Varo passed away last Friday evening after more than 28 years of service in the Fiji Civil Service.

The ministry confirmed his death yesterday, describing him as a dependable senior manager and valued colleague whose contribution extended beyond the administration of development projects.

Related stories

“His contribution went beyond the administration of projects, understanding the importance of being present and responsive in communities, particularly those in remote and maritime areas where access to essential services and development opportunities can be challenging,” the ministry stated.

Mr Varo joined the Fiji Civil Service in January 1998 as an assistant health inspector with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

In March 2020, he joined the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Risk Management as Divisional Commissioner Eastern.

In that role, he became a key member of the ministry’s senior management team and oversaw rural and maritime development operations across the Eastern Division.

The ministry said his leadership supported initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure, livelihoods and access to essential services.

“Through his leadership, he played an important role in supporting initiatives that improved access to infrastructure, livelihood opportunities and essential services, contributing to efforts to uplift the wellbeing and resilience of families across the Eastern Division.

“He was a dependable member of the Ministry’s senior management and a valued colleague who contributed meaningfully to the Ministry’s work and direction.”

Funeral arrangements will be decided later this week.

Explore more on these topics

Leadership

Most popular

The increase will take effect from the 2026–2027 cycle and comes as the first batch of 10 students from the Navuso Agricultural Technical Institute (NATI) arrived in Israel for an 11-month agricultural internship.
Education

Israel increases Fiji agriculture internship quota from 14 to 150

Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma conference underway at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.
Nation

Church apologises after disabled man denied washroom access

Dialogue Fiji rebrands.jpg
Nation

Democracy cannot simply be elections, says rebranded Dialogue Fiji

e'a Kurop (left) and Teo Degei will fly the Fijian flag at the Fiji Pro 2026 by Corona Cera which starts today at Marni Bay.
Other Sports

Kurop, Degei face world's best at Cloudbreak

Action from the Skipper Cup round four match between Kadavu and Malolo at the Namalata Central School grounds on August 22, 2026. Photo: KVT Sports
Rugby

Kadavu banks on backline speed

Police is the current holders of the Ratu Sukuna Bowl. Photo: Ronald Kumar
Rugby

Sukuna Bowl likely to feature only one sport

Amenio Tuilevu along with his mother Adi Ema Nava Tui during the USP admission to the bar on August 21, 2026.
Lifestyle

Mother’s love carries Amenio to the Bar

Nanise Rokotea along with her proud parents, her mother Paulina Vakasuka (left) along with her father Emori Vulakovaki (right) on August 21, 2026.
Lifestyle

From 4.30am bus rides to the Bar: Nanise’s journey to becoming a lawyer

the team’s ordeal during a visit to Parliament today, describing their survival as a miracle and thanking those who prayed, searched and ultimately rescued them.
Health

‘Broken spirits but renewed hearts’: Charge Nurse Livinai tells