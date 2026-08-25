Ba receives B.O.G boost

Ba Football Association has received a timely boost ahead of the Giants (B.O.G), with Tafzeel's Ac­counting & Taxation Services join­ing as the team's official sponsor.

The tournament will be held at Govind Park in Ba from September 4-6, where the Men in Black will be chasing an end to their eight-year B.O.G title drought.

Director Tafzeel Ali handed over the sponsorship contribution to support the team's ongoing initiatives and upcoming campaigns.

Ali said supporting Ba Football was a privilege and pledged to assist the association in any way pos­sible.

"It's my privilege to meet Praneel Dayal and be part of Ba Football Association. Thanks a lot, Mr Pres­ident. We will support in any way possible," Ali said.

"It's Ba; we are stronger together. I know Ba aims for its 18th title to date, since 1978. This is the year it can repeat the victory under the leadership of Dayal at the helm."

President Dayal welcomed the sponsorship, saying community support remained vital as the as­sociation prepared for one of the country's biggest footballs tourna­ments.

"We extend our sincere thanks to Ali for stepping up to support Ba football," Dayal said.

"We are deeply grateful to Taf­zeel's Accounting & Taxation Ser­vices for joining hands with Ba FA.

"Support from dedicated commu­nity partners like Ali plays a vital.

role in pushing our team forward and achieving success on and off the field."

"Welcome to the Ba Football fami­ly, Tafzeel's Accounting & Taxation Services."

Ba has been drawn in Group B alongside western neighbours Lau­toka and Nadi, as well as Rewa.

Defending champions Labasa head Group A with Nasinu, Suva and giant killers Navua.

The Men in Black last lifted the BOG trophy in 2018 (beat Suva 2-0) but last won at Govind Park in 2013, after a 3- 1 win over Lautoka in the final.

Ba will open its 2026 B.O.G cam­paign against Nadi, hoping home­ground advantage and renewed community backing can finally help break the long-standing win­less jinx



