Nation

Family escapes injury but loses home in Ba fire

The affected lean-to structure, built primarily of corrugated iron and timber, sustained an estimated 90 per cent damage.

Wednesday 26 August 2026 | 13:00

The National Fire Authority (NFA) said two adults and two children were at the property when the fire broke out, but no injuries were reported.

The National Fire Authority (NFA) said two adults and two children were at the property when the fire broke out, but no injuries were reported.

National Fire Authority

A family of four, including two children, has been left homeless after a fire destroyed most of their home at Tauvegavega in Ba on Monday night.

The National Fire Authority (NFA) said two adults and two children were at the property when the fire broke out, but no injuries were reported.

The affected lean-to structure, built primarily of corrugated iron and timber, sustained an estimated 90 per cent damage. The cost of the damage has yet to be determined.

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Ba Fire Station was alerted to the fire by Ba Police Station at about 8.27pm.

Two fire appliances, six on-duty officers, three off-duty officers and ambulance personnel responded to the incident, about four kilometres from the fire station.

Firefighters arrived at about 8.45pm and found the structure fully engulfed in flames.

The brigade used two tank supplies to contain and extinguish the fire, preventing it from spreading to surrounding areas.

Police officers were also at the scene.

NFA chief executive officer Puamau Sowane said while no one was injured, the impact on the family was significant.

“While we are relieved that no injuries have been reported from this incident, we must recognise that a fire does not only destroy a physical structure. It can take away a family’s belongings, security and sense of home within a matter of minutes. In this case, four people have been displaced as a result of the fire, and this is a serious consequence for any family,” Mr Sowane said.


Fire prevention starts at home

Mr Sowane urged families to take greater responsibility for identifying potential fire hazards in their homes.

“Fire safety starts with each one of us. Families need to be conscious of potential fire hazards in and around their homes, particularly electrical connections and appliances, cooking activities, open flames, candles and other ignition sources. Simple precautions, regular checks and responsible behaviour can significantly reduce the risk of a fire occurring,” Mr Sowane said.

He also stressed the importance of immediately reporting fires to the NFA.

“We continue to urge members of the public to immediately call the National Emergency Number 910 whenever they see a fire or any situation that may require emergency assistance. The earlier we receive a call, the earlier our crews can be mobilised and the greater the opportunity to contain a fire before it spreads and causes more extensive damage,” he said.

Mr Sowane acknowledged the Ba Brigade and other personnel who responded to the incident.

“Our firefighters remain committed to protecting lives and property, and I acknowledge the prompt response by the Ba Brigade and the support provided by the other personnel at the scene. However, prevention remains our strongest defence. We encourage every household to make fire safety a daily priority and to ensure that everyone in the family, including children, understands what to do in the event of a fire,” Mr Sowane said.

The cause of the fire has not been established.

The NFA will investigate the cause and circumstances surrounding the incident.

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