RFMF leads counter-terrorism drill across Nadi

Fiji’s security and emergency agencies have tested their response to potential terrorist threats against key national infrastructure, including Nadi Airport, water supply infrastructure and a fuel depot.

The operations formed part of Phase Four of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces-led Inter-Agency Exercise Bougainville 2026 in the Western Division.

The counter-terrorism phase, known as Deployable Condition 4 (DEPCON 4), involved realistic scenarios and the deployment of personnel across Nadi and surrounding interior areas to test how agencies would respond and coordinate during a national security threat.

According to the RFMF, activities included reconnaissance missions, clearing suspected threats at key national installations and establishing vehicle checkpoints.

The exercise involved coordinated responses between the RFMF, Fiji Police Force, Air Terminal Services, Ministry of Health and National Fire Authority.

The counter-terrorism phase ran from August 16 to August 24 and was conducted as a Field Training Exercise.

The RFMF said the phase was designed to strengthen operational readiness and validate cooperation between agencies when responding to complex national security challenges.

Exercise Bougainville 2026 is a brigade-level field training exercise being conducted in the Western Division from August 10 to 28.

It is being held under the theme: “From Strategy to Action, Defending Fiji’s People, Borders and Future”.