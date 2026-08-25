Highlanders ready for Tailevu

Naitasiri head coach Timoci Tinaviti expects a tough battle against Tailevu in their round five clash at Ratu Ca­kobau Park on Saturday.

He has warned his players not to underestimate their opponents.

"Tailevu is a good and strong side, and we expect a good and tough game from them.

"We will not take them lightly and we respect them," Tinaviti said.

Naitasiri heads into the match with confidence after staging a comeback to beat FMF Suva 29-26 in their round four clash at the Na­tional Stadium in Suva.

The side trailed 21-12 at half-time before fighting back to secure the win.

Speaking to SUNsports last Fri­day, Tinaviti said the team would review its performance and work on its structure ahead of the Tai­levu clash.

"There's a lot of improvement and we will go back to our drawing board on Monday this week and re­view all our game performance so we can rectify all our errors that were made against Suva," Tinaviti said.

"We will be focusing on our struc­tured game before facing Tailevu at Round Five at Ratu Cakobau Park."

Tinaviti said the wet conditions made the Suva encounter difficult but praised his players for their ef­fort.

"Firstly, I would like to thank Suva for giving us a good game, es­pecially playing in rainy weather. It was a tough game against Suva," he said.

He also highlighted the contri­bution of new players, including Kavaia Tagivetaua and Apisalomi Vota.



