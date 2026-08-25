Rugby

Rodan backs Tailevu to upset Naitasiri

Rodan's confidence follows Tailevu's spirited 19-all draw against Nadi last Friday, a result he believes proves the team is steadily improving and capable of upsetting one of the competi­tion's strongest sides.

Wednesday 26 August 2026 | 11:00

Updated 26 August 2026 | 12:01 FJT

The Tailevu senior men's team has not lost a Skipper Cup match yet after four rounds.

The Tailevu senior men's team has not lost a Skipper Cup match yet after four rounds.

Photo: loane Asioli

Tailevu Rugby Union presi­dent Joe Rodan is con­fident his side will beat defending Farebrother trophy champions Naitasiri when they meet at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Saturday.

Rodan's confidence follows Tailevu's spirited 19-all draw against Nadi last Friday, a result he believes proves the team is steadily improving and capable of upsetting one of the competi­tion's strongest sides.

Tailevu trailed 19-7 at halftime but produced a determined sec­ond-half comeback to level the scores at full-time.

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"You saw the standard. Nadi was winning, but Tailevu came back and drew with them. That just goes to show the strength of the team," Rodan said.

He said the performance against Nadi had given the union confidence heading into the cru­cial encounter against Naitasiri.

"Well, we're going to take on Naitasiri this week, and we will beat Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park," Rodan said.

The former award-winning ath­lete and sports administrator also called on rugby fans to turn out in greater numbers and sup­port provincial rugby.

"With great grounds, I would like to see more of our local play­ers and spectators supporting the Skipper Cup because we've got a high standard of rugby," he said.

Rodan said the competition re­mained an important pathway for aspiring players hoping to progress to higher honours, in­cluding the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and the Fiji Water Fly­ing Fijians.

"We pay a lot of money to watch the Drua and the Flying Fijians, but what you saw last Friday was Skipper Cup rugby at such a high standard," he said.

"I wish our local supporters could see it because the Skipper Cup has improved a lot."

Rodan urged Tailevu support­ers to rally behind the team as it prepares for one of its toughest assignments of the season.

He said strong crowd support could further lift the players as they attempt to overcome Naita­siri on their home ground.

Tailevu will be looking to build on the momentum from its come­back against Nadi and turn that fighting spirit into a much-need­ed victory this weekend.


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