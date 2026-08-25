Rodan backs Tailevu to upset Naitasiri
Rodan's confidence follows Tailevu's spirited 19-all draw against Nadi last Friday, a result he believes proves the team is steadily improving and capable of upsetting one of the competition's strongest sides.
Wednesday 26 August 2026 | 11:00
Updated 26 August 2026 | 12:01 FJT
The Tailevu senior men's team has not lost a Skipper Cup match yet after four rounds.
Photo: loane Asioli
Tailevu Rugby Union president Joe Rodan is confident his side will beat defending Farebrother trophy champions Naitasiri when they meet at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Saturday.
Rodan's confidence follows Tailevu's spirited 19-all draw against Nadi last Friday, a result he believes proves the team is steadily improving and capable of upsetting one of the competition's strongest sides.
Tailevu trailed 19-7 at halftime but produced a determined second-half comeback to level the scores at full-time.
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"You saw the standard. Nadi was winning, but Tailevu came back and drew with them. That just goes to show the strength of the team," Rodan said.
He said the performance against Nadi had given the union confidence heading into the crucial encounter against Naitasiri.
"Well, we're going to take on Naitasiri this week, and we will beat Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park," Rodan said.
The former award-winning athlete and sports administrator also called on rugby fans to turn out in greater numbers and support provincial rugby.
"With great grounds, I would like to see more of our local players and spectators supporting the Skipper Cup because we've got a high standard of rugby," he said.
Rodan said the competition remained an important pathway for aspiring players hoping to progress to higher honours, including the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and the Fiji Water Flying Fijians.
"We pay a lot of money to watch the Drua and the Flying Fijians, but what you saw last Friday was Skipper Cup rugby at such a high standard," he said.
"I wish our local supporters could see it because the Skipper Cup has improved a lot."
Rodan urged Tailevu supporters to rally behind the team as it prepares for one of its toughest assignments of the season.
He said strong crowd support could further lift the players as they attempt to overcome Naitasiri on their home ground.
Tailevu will be looking to build on the momentum from its comeback against Nadi and turn that fighting spirit into a much-needed victory this weekend.