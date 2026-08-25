Israel has increased Fiji’s annual quota for agricultural interns from 14 to 150, significantly expanding opportunities for young Fijians to receive practical training in advanced agricultural practices.

The increase will take effect from the 2026–2027 cycle and comes as the first batch of 10 students from the Navuso Agricultural Technical Institute (NATI) arrived in Israel for an 11-month agricultural internship.

Fiji’s Ambassador to Israel Jesoni Vitusagavulu and embassy officials welcomed the students at Ben Gurion International Airport.

A total of 20 NATI interns are expected to participate in the new cohort, joining 14 Fijian interns who are currently completing their 11-month programme in Israel.

The Fiji Embassy in Israel said the expansion followed negotiations aimed at giving more Fijian youths exposure to advanced agricultural innovation.

The practical knowledge, technical skills and experience gained by the interns are expected to support efforts to improve agricultural productivity, innovation and food security in Fiji.





Programme set to expand

With 150 places expected to become available annually, the Fiji Mission in Israel is working with stakeholders to broaden participation beyond NATI.

This includes exploring greater participation by students from the Fiji National University’s College of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry at Koronivia and the Tutu Rural Training Centre in Taveuni.

Discussions are also underway on potentially extending opportunities to rural youth centres.

The programme forms part of Fiji and Israel’s bilateral relationship and is designed to provide Fijian youths with practical exposure to Israel’s agricultural practices.

It also facilitates the transfer of agricultural knowledge and technology while strengthening people-to-people links between the two countries.

The Fiji Embassy said it would support the interns throughout their stay and hoped the skills and experience they gained would contribute to Fiji’s agricultural sector when they returned home.

The programme is supported by the Israeli Government through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ramat Negev International Training Center for Advanced Agriculture.

NATI officials and Fiji Airways are also supporting the initiative.