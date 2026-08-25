Dialogue Fiji has officially rebranded as the Centre for Democracy and Dialogue (CDD), with its leaders calling for stronger democratic institutions and greater civic participation in Fiji.

The launch at the Tanoa Plaza Hotel in Suva last night marked a new chapter for the organisation as it broadened its focus on strengthening democratic institutions in Fiji.

It was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka and European Union Ambassador to the Pacific Barbara Plinkert.

CDD executive director Nilesh Lal said the organisation had outgrown its original focus on dialogue and peacebuilding.

He said democracy could not simply exist because elections were held every four years.

“When we looked at this body of work, there was one very obvious thread running through almost everything that we do. That thread is democracy,” he said.

Mr Lal said Fiji, which had experienced four coups, needed to look beyond elections when strengthening its democracy.

“Democracy cannot simply be treated as something that exists because we hold elections every four years,” he said.

He called for stronger institutions capable of achieving “democratic consolidation” so the country would never have to “rebuild” its democracy again.

Mr Gavoka said the organisation had grown from its beginnings at a conflict resolution workshop in Port Vila in 2008 into a respected voice on democratic governance, civic education and social cohesion.

He said the name change reflected an evolution rather than a break from the past.

“Democracy is not only about elections. It is also about what happens within them,” he said, urging citizens to engage with institutions “even when we disagree”.

Ms Plinkert said the European Union’s partnership with Fiji went beyond funding and highlighted growing global challenges to democracy.

“Defending our democracy and political participation is now more important than ever, as we are increasingly facing challenges such as foreign information manipulation, election interference, and threats against journalists,” she said.

She added that young people must be central to the democratic conversation because “they are the leaders of tomorrow”.

Board chairman Nemani Buresova and CDD staff were also acknowledged during the launch.

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