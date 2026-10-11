Nadroga fight back to beat Kadavu in round 11 clash

Nadroga produced a strong second-half comeback to defeat Kadavu 32-19 and secure their bonus-point victory in Round 11 of the Skipper Cup at Lawaqa Park on Saturday.

The hosts trailed 12-10 at half-time but regrouped after the break to overcome a determined Kadavu side.

Nadroga captain and No. 8 Sakiusa Vosayaco said his team expected a tough challenge and knew they had to maintain their effort for the full 80 minutes.

“We expected Kadavu to give us a good game. We had to play 80 minutes of rugby,” he said.

Kadavu opened the scoring in the 14th minute when hooker Josua Baleiloa crossed in the corner following a lineout throw-in to give his side a 5-0 lead.

Vosayaco responded 10 minutes later to level the scores at 5-5 before winger Sailosi Nasau scored under the posts five minutes later. Halfback Terio Tamani converted to put Kadavu ahead 12-5.

Nadroga winger Waqa Nalaga scored in the 34th minute to cut the deficit to 12-10 heading into the break.

Kadavu extended their advantage in the 41st minute when centre Nacanieli Ratuvou ran unchallenged from halfway to score, with Tamani adding the conversion for a 19-10 lead.

However, Nadroga fought back, with winger Saiyasi Akasio scoring in the corner seven minutes later to narrow the gap to 19-15.

Despite losing captain Vosayaco to the sin bin for tackling a player in the air, Nadroga continued to apply pressure.

Centre Akuila Dranivutia scored in the corner to put Nadroga ahead for the first time, making it 20-19. Replacement Sefanaia Tokaduadua then crossed two minutes later, with Samuela Kakaivalu converting to extend the lead to 27-19.

Kakaivalu added another try later in the match to seal the 32-19 victory and another valuable bonus point for Nadroga.