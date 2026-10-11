Rugby

Nadroga fight back to beat Kadavu in round 11 clash

Kadavu opened the scoring in the 14th minute when hooker Josua Baleiloa crossed in the corner following a lineout throw-in to give his side a 5-0 lead.

Monday 12 October 2026 | 11:30

Action between Nadroga and Kadavu during their Skipper Cup Round 11 clash at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka on October 10, 2026.

Action between Nadroga and Kadavu during their Skipper Cup Round 11 clash at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka on October 10, 2026.

Photo: Waisea Nasokia

Nadroga produced a strong second-half comeback to defeat Kadavu 32-19 and secure their bonus-point victory in Round 11 of the Skipper Cup at Lawaqa Park on Saturday.

The hosts trailed 12-10 at half-time but regrouped after the break to overcome a determined Kadavu side.

Nadroga captain and No. 8 Sakiusa Vosayaco said his team expected a tough challenge and knew they had to maintain their effort for the full 80 minutes.

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“We expected Kadavu to give us a good game. We had to play 80 minutes of rugby,” he said.

Kadavu opened the scoring in the 14th minute when hooker Josua Baleiloa crossed in the corner following a lineout throw-in to give his side a 5-0 lead.

Vosayaco responded 10 minutes later to level the scores at 5-5 before winger Sailosi Nasau scored under the posts five minutes later. Halfback Terio Tamani converted to put Kadavu ahead 12-5.

Nadroga winger Waqa Nalaga scored in the 34th minute to cut the deficit to 12-10 heading into the break.

Kadavu extended their advantage in the 41st minute when centre Nacanieli Ratuvou ran unchallenged from halfway to score, with Tamani adding the conversion for a 19-10 lead.

However, Nadroga fought back, with winger Saiyasi Akasio scoring in the corner seven minutes later to narrow the gap to 19-15.

Despite losing captain Vosayaco to the sin bin for tackling a player in the air, Nadroga continued to apply pressure.

Centre Akuila Dranivutia scored in the corner to put Nadroga ahead for the first time, making it 20-19. Replacement Sefanaia Tokaduadua then crossed two minutes later, with Samuela Kakaivalu converting to extend the lead to 27-19.

Kakaivalu added another try later in the match to seal the 32-19 victory and another valuable bonus point for Nadroga.

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