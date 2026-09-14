Rugby

Naitasiri target breakdown after Navosa loss

Tinaviti says the side must improve its breakdown work ahead of the crucial clash against Ba.

Monday 14 September 2026 | 13:30

Naitasiri team

The Naitasiri men’s senior team will look to regain momentum in the Skipper Cup points table with four rounds remaining.

Photo: Ioane Asioli

The Naitasiri men’s senior team will look to regain momentum in the Skipper Cup points table with four rounds remaining.

This was the gist of head coach Timoci Tinaviti’s interview with SUNsports yesterday after their 29-36 loss to Navosa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Saturday.

“I want to thank our fans who supported us despite our loss today (Saturday). But we’ll come back next week,” he said.

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“We’ll try to prove that we’re still at the top of the table, but Navosa really tested us to the wire.”

Tinaviti acknowledged Navosa for the physical and scintillating match.

“It was a good game and they came to win.”

“We are approaching the playoffs, so from now on it’s not about the loss, but about preparing for our next job,” he said.

Tinaviti added that Navosa exposed their weakness in the breakdown.

“Navosa dominated the breakdown and we never won any balls in the breakdown,” he said.

Tinaviti has been testing out player combinations in each round of the competition.

“I trust my players that we can do anything at any time,” he said.

“I told the players to trust the process and themselves. It’s not about the loss, it’s about what’s after this.”

Tinaviti said they will need to work on their breakdown ahead of their Round Eight match against Ba this week.




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