Viber drug post leads to Ba arrest

A social media post allegedly advertising drugs for sale has led to the arrest and charging of a man in Ba after police discovered methamphetamine at his home.

The man, who is in his 30s and from Sarava, Ba, is expected to appear in the Ba Magistrate Court today on one count of Unlawful Possession of Illicit Drugs.

Police said information was received about a photo allegedly posted in a Viber chat group offering drugs for sale.

The tip-off prompted a raid by a joint police operations team at the suspect's residence.

During the search, officers from the Fiji Detector Dog Unit deployed a K9 team, which detected the presence of a clear plastic packet containing white crystals.

The substance was later confirmed to be methamphetamine.

Police also seized smoking apparatuses from the property.

The arrest highlights the growing role of public information and digital platforms in assisting law enforcement efforts to combat the sale and distribution of illicit drugs.



