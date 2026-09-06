Naitasiri sets sights on Navosa test

The Naitasiri side has set its sights ahead of its Skipper Cup round seven clash against Navosa at Ratu Cakobau Park this week.

The Highlanders beat Taveuni 25 - 18 at round 6.

Speaking to SUNsports on Saturday, head coach Timoci Tinaviti said they were expecting a tough game against Taveuni.

"We respect Navosa and every team that we will be facing for this season,” Tinaviti said.

“Every team at the Skipper Cup competition has developed and we will not underestimate them.

"They are also a giant killer team and they have upset Malolo. So, we will treat this game very consistently."

Tinaviti said Taveuni was expected to play a good game.

“We knew they would be fiery and I thank the boys for their gutsy effort," he said.

"It was a good and solid game from the two teams, and we thank Taveuni for giving us a good game. Even though we were behind in the first 40 minutes of play and the boys did not give up and kept on fighting till the last minute."

Taveuni was leading Naitasiri 6 - 5 at the first half, however, Tinaviti added that it was their game management and decision making that made their comeback at second half to defeat Taveuni.

"The message that was delivered to the boys during halftime was to stick on to our game plan and executing it well, so we can be consistent at second half," he said.

Despite securing a win from Taveuni, Tinaviti believes there are areas of improvement needed into their team.

"We made a lot of mistakes against Taveuni. The weather was not also on our side, and we did not execute our game plan very well," he said.

"We will go back onto our drawing board on Monday and review all our errors and will try to rectify it and also learn from it."

He has also acknowledged their fans and supporters for turning out in numbers.

"I would like to thank all our supporters for their tireless support and coming in huge numbers for backing the boys in every game.”



