Naitasiri to polish phase plays for semi-finals

The Naitasiri rugby team will need to polish its phase plays as it prepares for the Skipper Cup semi-finals this week.

This was the view of head coach Timoci Tinaviti in an interview with SUNsports after Naitasiri’s 15-11 win over Malolo at the National Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

“It’s a tough win, and it was a difficult game to play against a team like Malolo,” he said.

“I salute my boys for working hard on every set-piece when we had possession.”

Tinaviti said the win had strengthened the team’s determination to add a second trophy to its cabinet.

“It’s a five-year plan, as we already have one trophy (the Farebrother Trophy) and are hoping to win the second one (the Skipper Cup) after 16 years,” he said.

“We have the depth in our squad, and I trust all the players in the team, even though some of them were away on national duties.”

Tinaviti said Etonia Rokotuisawa and Saula Qiolevu were unavailable for Naitasiri’s quarter-final because of their commitments to the Flying Fijians.

“We are happy that some of our players in the Sukuna camp joined us for the quarter-final,” he said.

He added that the team was awaiting medical clearance for captain Saula Qiolevu following an injury assessment by the Fiji Rugby Union.

“If he’s cleared, he (Qiolevu) will lead the boys in the semi-finals,” he said.

Tinaviti thanked the team’s supporters for standing by them throughout the season.

“I’m grateful to our supporters for their massive support throughout this season, and this quarter-final win is dedicated to you all,” he said.