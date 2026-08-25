Nation

Election prep ramps up as 723,771 register to vote

Of the 723,771 registered voters, 362,438 are male and 361,333 are female.

Wednesday 26 August 2026 | 08:00

In a statement, the EC and FEO said the proposed legislative changes would not affect their operational readiness to conduct the election.

Fiji’s voter roll has grown by almost 16,000 voters in six months as the country enters the constitutional window for the next General Election.

The Fijian Elections Office (FEO) confirmed yesterday that 723,771 voters were registered as at June 30, 2026, compared with 707,982 on December 31, 2025 — an increase of 15,789.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa said the updated figures followed a data-cleaning exercise carried out in July and August with the Births, Deaths and Marriages Office, Fiji National Provident Fund, Fiji Corrections Service and Ministry of Immigration.

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“Maintaining an accurate and credible National Register of Voters is fundamental to the integrity of the electoral process,” Ms Mataiciwa said.

Of the 723,771 registered voters, 362,438 are male and 361,333 are female.

The Central Division has the largest share of registered voters with 313,135, followed by the Western Division with 270,175.

The Northern Division has 102,304 registered voters, while the Eastern Division has 25,266.

Another 12,891 voters are registered overseas.

Ms Mataiciwa said the figures would help guide the FEO’s preparations for the General Election, including polling operations and voter services.

Fiji is now within the constitutional window for the next General Election, which runs from August 7, 2026 to February 6, 2027.

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