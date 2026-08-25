Teachers march for better pay and working conditions

Teachers took their concerns to the streets of Suva yesterday, marching for better pay, stronger support and improved working conditions.

The march brought together teachers from early childhood, primary and secondary schools to highlight issues affecting the profession.

Fijian Teachers Association (FTA) general secretary Paula Manumanunitoga said the action was aimed at helping Government and the wider community understand the pressure teachers were facing.

Mr Manumanunitoga said low pay was contributing to the loss of experienced teachers, with many leaving Fiji for better opportunities in Australia and New Zealand.

“We want the Government to pay more attention in order to have quality education,” he said.

“We are losing the most experienced teachers who have left because of poor pay, greener pastures overseas.”

Fiji Teachers Union (FTU) general secretary Muaniappa Goundar also backed the march, saying there were still major issues Government needed to address to improve teachers’ welfare.

Among the key concerns are the number of teachers leaving the country, delays in replacing teachers who leave and salaries that do not match the workload teachers face daily.

Mr Goundar said Government did little to retain teachers and address their welfare.

He said teachers were also facing growing challenges in classrooms, including drug-related concerns and increasing workloads.

“Let us put teachers first because then only we are going to improve our beloved Fiji,” Mr Goundar said.

Despite the concerns raised, Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro said the ministry continued to work with stakeholders on matters affecting teachers.

“Issues regarding teachers, everything that has been brought to our attention, we attempt to address,” he said.

Mr Radrodro said teacher welfare remained an ongoing discussion and encouraged teachers to continue raising their concerns with the ministry.

The teachers’ annual conference continues this week, with teacher welfare, teacher retention and working conditions expected to remain key issues.

Feedback: rariqi.turner@fijisun.com.fj