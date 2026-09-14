Rugby

Seruitanoa: We want to stay in the top eight

Seruitanoa has set a target for her team to bounce back from the loss and win all their remaining games before the season ends.

Tuesday 15 September 2026 | 10:30

Naitasiri women's rugby team at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori on September 12, 2026. Photo: loane Asioli

Naitasiri women's rugby team at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori on September 12, 2026.

Photo: loane Asioli

The Naitasiri women's rugby team must strengthen its defence and make their one-on-one tackles count when they face Ba in their round eight Marama Championship clash on Saturday.

This was the view of head coach Fika Seruitanoa after their 20-36 loss to Nasinu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori last week.

"I'm very proud of the young girls who stepped in for the senior players who couldn't play in the match against Nasinu," she said.

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"We had injured players and a smaller pool of players in the squad this season."

Seruitanoa remains confident in her role as she continues to develop the young players' skillset.

"We have 17- and 18-year-old girls who represent the province, and they get to experience what the Marama competition level is like," she said.

"We'll continue to work on our weaknesses before we face Ba."

Seruitanoa acknowledged the Naitasiri rugby fans for their support during the match.

"I know women's rugby; we normally don't have a lot of people supporting us, but I would like to thank the parents and guardians for their unwavering support," she said.

Seruitanoa has set a target for her team to bounce back from the loss and win all their remaining games before the season ends.

"We shall continue to try to maintain our position in the top eight of the points table," she said.

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