Traditional apology rejected in father-son murder case

The family of 38-year-old murder victim Vimal Nand has refused to accept a traditional apology from the two accused men and their families, the High Court in Lautoka heard today.

Tensions remain high in the community following the alleged fatal assault.

The issue was raised when 20-year-old Ratu Kinijoji Ratuva and his 51-year-old father, Ratu Vula Ratuva, appeared before Justice Riyaz Hamza.

The father and son are jointly charged with one count each of murder and assault, while Kinijoji faces an additional assault charge.

The court heard that on August 9, the two men allegedly assaulted Nand and two 16-year-old boys along the Queens Highway in Nadroga.

Nand later died from injuries allegedly sustained during the incident.

The alleged assault is said to have occurred in the presence of Nand’s son, who is 16 years old and is expected to be a key State witness.

The court also heard that Kinijoji was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Horse theft allegation at centre of confrontation

The court heard that Kinijoji had been assisting his parents with their horse-riding business, which provides services to tourists staying at nearby resorts.

The family business reportedly employs five people and owns 13 horses.

The court was told that three horses had recently been stolen, and the accused allegedly confronted the victims following the thefts.

Ratu Vula is a pastor and a former professional rugby player who represented Fiji overseas.

His son was born in New Zealand following his father’s rugby contract there, before the family returned to Fiji and established their business.

Kinijoji, a New Zealand citizen, had travelled to Fiji to assist with the family business.

Family refuses traditional apology

State prosecutor Sheenal Swastika told the court that the accused intended to seek a traditional apology from Nand’s family.

However, the family was not willing to accept the apology, with the State telling the court that tensions in the area remained high.

The State has also objected to bail for both accused. Ms Swastika said the State intended to rely on Nand’s 16-year-old son as a witness.

Justice Hamza ordered that the accused must not directly or indirectly interfere with any State witnesses.

Defence challenges bail objection

Defence counsel Edwin Wainiqolo raised two primary issues in opposing the State’s objections.

He told the court that the accused lived in Yadua Village, more than 10 kilometres from Nand’s family, who live near the Kulukulu Police Station.

Mr Wainiqolo argued that there was no possibility of witness interference because of the distance between the two families.

The defence also proposed two sureties for the accused — one a civil servant and the other a security guard.

The State will conduct Criminal Records Office checks on the proposed sureties.

Past conviction raised in bail fight

The State has indicated that it will file additional information concerning an alleged previous conviction involving Ratu Vula in a similar matter.

Mr Wainiqolo said he would respond to the State’s objection.

He also argued that under legislation passed by Parliament, convictions older than 10 years should not be taken into consideration, except in cases involving sexual offences.

The court also heard that the defence needed more time to file the pleas for both accused. Both men are expected to take their pleas on September 30.

The bail hearing has been set for September 28.

The accused were represented by Mr Wainiqolo, while the State was represented by Ms Swastika and Winne Yee.

Ms Yee confirmed that the State had filed and served its disclosures and that the defence had received them. However, the disclosures did not include the post-mortem report.