Nasinu eye top eight after win

Nasinu women’s rugby team head coach Tomasi Katoniwualiku says their bonus-point win against Naitasiri could prove crucial in their Marama Championship campaign this season.

They defeated Naitasiri 36-20 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori last Saturday.

“I told the players that we needed to win this game with a bonus point despite losing in the last three games,” he said.

“We had to win this game to stick to the top eight position in the points table.”

Katoniwualiku called on his players to iron out their set pieces and scrummaging.

“We also need to improve our defence as well,” he said.

He was pleased with his players’ communication and teamwork on the field during the match.

“Some of the players haven’t been playing as a group lately as some of them are based in Lautoka and Lomary,” Katoniwualiku said.

“They read each other’s game well, so it was very encouraging.”

The Nasinu side has set a target to secure a top eight position in the points table after the regular season.

It will be a challenge for Katoniwualiku’s team as the Rewa, Lautoka, Suva and Kadavu sides are lined up as their next tests in the remaining four games.

“We’re taking each game at a time,” he said.

“The bond between the girls and how they look after one another has been their biggest strength this season.”

Katoniwualiku thanked the players’ parents for their time and support during their training sessions and on game day.

“We thank Nasinu Rugby Union for the wonderful opportunity for the girls to showcase their talent,” he said.

“We know that some talent has been exposed through the opportunity provided by the Union.”

Katoniwualiku also revealed that a few of his players managed to recover from the flu to attend the match against Naitasiri.



