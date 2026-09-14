Doguru youth plan to use new facilities to generate income and fund future community projects.

Veivueti Youth Cooperative president Eremodo Semisi said the new canteen and billiard table would provide the youth with an opportunity to generate income and give back to their community.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru officiated at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facilities at Doguru Village in Labasa yesterday.

Mr Semisi said the youth planned to invest the income generated into future projects that would benefit the community.

“We want to earn money and then give back to our community,” Mr Semisi said.

He said the cooperative had 25 young members who were committed to working hard and making the most of the opportunities provided to them.

“We want to invest our money for future projects,” he said.

Mr Saukuru encouraged the youth to use the new facilities responsibly and contribute to the development of their community.

He also urged them to stay away from illicit drugs and remain vigilant about HIV awareness and prevention.

Mr Saukuru said Government assistance was available to youth groups that submitted monthly reports to the Ministry.

He said the reports helped the Ministry understand the activities, challenges and needs of youth groups and identify areas where assistance could be provided.

Mr Saukuru said Government remained concerned about drugs, HIV and other social challenges affecting young people.

He said addressing these issues required the combined efforts of Government, families, communities, youth organisations and traditional leaders.

Mr Saukuru urged the youth to make positive choices and use opportunities available to them to build a better future.

He said investing in young people was an investment in the future of Fiji.