Five victims in alleged $3000 Facebook scam, man charged

A 44-year-old man from Nausori has been charged in relation to an alleged online scam involving more than $3,000.

Police alleged the accused posted items for sale on Facebook and obtained money from five victims between November 2024 and December 2025.

The victims are alleged to have transferred funds for the advertised items but were unable to contact the accused afterwards.

After several unsuccessful attempts to reach him, the victims lodged reports at the Nausori, Totogo and Nasinu Police Stations.

Following investigations, the accused was arrested and charged with five counts of Obtaining Financial Advantage by Deception.

He was expected to appear before the Nausori Magistrate Court this afternoon.