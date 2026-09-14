Nation

Saukuru rejects vote-buying claims over youth grants

Minister says grants are an investment in Fiji’s youth and future

Monday 14 September 2026 | 17:30

Youth and Sports Minister Jese Saukuru has rejected claims that Government grants are being used to buy votes.

Youth and Sports Minister Jese Saukuru has rejected claims that Government grants are being used to buy votes.

Photo: Ministry of Youth and Sports

Youth and Sports Minister Jese Saukuru has rejected claims that Government grants are being used to buy votes.

Mr Saukuru made the comments following a grant handover ceremony in Labasa last week, where six recipients in Macuata received assistance for income-generating projects.

He said the Ministry of Youth and Sports provides grants to young people every financial year to support their development and opportunities.

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“This is not about buying votes. It is about investing in our country’s future by supporting our youth and promoting sports development,” Mr Saukuru said.

The recipients included Kunal Krishneel Kumar for sound system assistance, Deepshika Vandana Kumar and Sharan Abhyash Chand for hair salon assistance, Sereilisoni Likulivaliva for screen-printing assistance, and Tuicibi Vulimaivulinitu for piggery house equipment.

Cirikalia Youth Club also received assistance for tents.

Mr Saukuru said he was encouraged to see young Fijians taking the initiative to pursue their dreams and create opportunities for themselves and others.

He challenged the recipients to use the assistance responsibly to build sustainable businesses, create employment and strengthen their communities.

“Success is not just about achieving your goals, but also about making a difference in the lives of others,” he said.

Mr Saukuru said he would not allow what he described as baseless accusations to deter the Ministry from assisting young people.

He also acknowledged the families and communities supporting the recipients and urged them to continue working together to empower young Fijians.

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