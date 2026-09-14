Tove scores winning try in comeback victory

Fiji made history at Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground, earning their first-ever win over Spain with a thrilling 38-32 comeback triumph after being 32-19 down with ten minutes to play.

Fijiana XV winger Repeka Tove scored the winning try as Fiji secured a comeback victory over in their opening match of the WXV Global Series Challenger.

Tove dived over for Fiji’s sixth try to seal the win and secure their first-ever victory over Spain, who had won their previous two meetings in 2023 and 2024.

The result sees Fiji remain 12th in the world rankings, while Spain stay in 14th.

Spain’s 10–8 victory over Fiji in 2024 saw Las Leonas crowned champions of WXV 3.

Fiji will take on Hong Kong China in their second match at 7:30pm on Saturday.