Police probe lone deployment of officer found dead

Police are investigating concerns over the deployment of a police officer who was allegedly working alone before he was found dead at the Colo-i-Suva Police Post.

Police Constable (PC) 3716 Ritesh Kumar Ramn was found dead inside the post in the early hours of June 28.

More than two months later, the officer's family is questioning why he was allegedly assigned to work the night shift alone and whether proper safety measures were in place.

The family has raised concerns about whether the deployment complied with Police procedures and occupational health and safety requirements.

In response, Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the officer's deployment were ongoing.

When asked about claims that PC Kumar had been deployed alone and whether a risk assessment had been carried out, Ms Naisoro said those matters formed part of the investigation.

"There was a parallel internal investigation conducted for this," Ms Naisoro said.

She said the investigation file would be compiled and forwarded to a Resident Magistrate for possible inquest once the necessary documents were completed.

The family says it is waiting for the findings to determine what happened on the night of June 28.

"We want clear answers about what happened to our loved one," a family member said.