Look beyond social media, youth urged

Fiji’s younger generation should look beyond social media and modern pressures and reconnect with faith, service and a deeper sense of purpose, says spiritual leader Ravi Singh.

The Hanuman Chalisa Parivar president believes a biopic on revered Indian saint Neem Karoli Baba Ji carries a timely message for communities in Fiji and beyond.

Mr Singh, who organises spiritual programmes and Hanuman Chalisa recitations in temples across Fiji, said the film demonstrates the power of devotion, prayer and unconditional service.

He said the life of Neem Karoli Baba Ji was a reminder that spirituality was not simply about religious practice, but also about how people lived, served and treated others.

Mr Singh described Neem Karoli Baba as an “elevated soul” whose influence continued despite his passing on September 11, 1973.

“His teaching was total devotion to Lord, chanting of His name. Server means service, unconditional service,” Mr Singh said.

He said the film, produced at Damodar Cinema, also highlighted the spiritual significance of chanting the Hanuman Chalisa and the name of Lord Ram.

These practices remain central to the work of Hanuman Chalisa Parivar throughout Fiji.

Mr Singh said the message was particularly relevant in a world where people were increasingly confronted by circumstances beyond their control, including natural disasters and other challenges.

“The world now is slowly recognising that there is power above what we feel is in our control,” he said.

He said people could connect with what he described as positive spiritual energy through sincerity, purity, devotion and faith, regardless of their religious background.

“Different faiths believe in that same energy in different forms, but we can all tap into that,” he said.

Mr Singh said he was particularly concerned about the influence of social media on young people and believed films portraying the lives of spiritual figures could provide an alternative source of inspiration.

He stressed that the film should not be viewed simply as entertainment, but as a portrayal of a life built around devotion, compassion, simplicity and service.

Mr Singh also pointed to similarities between Neem Karoli Baba and revered figures in other faith traditions, including Christian saints, who he said had inspired people through compassion and acts of healing.