Fiji Airways launches direct flights to Western Sydney

Fiji Airways will launch direct flights between Nadi and Western Sydney International Airport from March 19, 2027, opening a new Australian gateway for Fijian travellers and the tourism industry.

The national airline will operate three flights a week on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays using Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, adding more than 53,000 seats annually between the two destinations.

Fiji Airways is the first international carrier to announce services between Fiji and Western Sydney International Airport.

The expansion comes as Fiji recorded more than one million visitor arrivals over a 12-month period for the first time, while July recorded the destination’s highest-ever monthly arrivals.

Fiji Airways managing director and chief executive officer Paul Scurrah said the Nadi-Western Sydney route was a natural next step for the airline.

“It is one of the fastest-growing regions in New South Wales, and a direct route there means easier, more affordable access for Australians looking to holiday in Fiji - which means more visitors, more jobs and more opportunities for our tourism industry. It's also home to one of the largest Fijian communities outside Fiji, so this route is about more than just tourism - it's about making it easier for our people to stay connected to family and friends, and for Fiji to keep growing as a destination the world wants to visit.”

The service will complement Fiji Airways’ existing twice-daily flights between Nadi and Kingsford Smith Airport.

Following the launch of the Western Sydney service, Fiji Airways will operate up to three flights a day between Fiji and the Greater Sydney region.

The schedule will also provide connections through Nadi to other destinations in Fiji, as well as Tonga, Samoa and other destinations on the airline’s network.

“Australia is our largest source market, and this new direct service further strengthens connectivity, creating new opportunities for tourism, trade and business travel while making Fiji more accessible than ever.”

Western Sydney Airport chief executive officer Simon Hickey welcomed the announcement.

“We’re excited to have Fiji Airways join Western Sydney International as the countdown continues to welcome our inaugural passengers in less than 60 days’ time. Western Sydney is one of the most diverse and rapidly growing regions in the nation, which includes more than 70 per cent of our global city’s Fijian population. We’re delighted to be delivering a new, seamless service for them to connect with family and friends, while also giving tourists more choice and flexibility to visit Fiji and explore everything the warm, welcoming leisure destination has to offer.”

Fiji Airways is offering introductory return fares from Fiji to Western Sydney starting at $899, with the sale running from September 9 to 23.

The travel period is from March 19 to August 5, 2027, on selected dates and subject to availability.

Business class return fares start at $3299.

The Nadi-Western Sydney flight, FJ991, is scheduled to depart Nadi at 7.10pm and arrive at 10.55pm.

The return flight, FJ990, will depart Western Sydney at 11.55pm and arrive in Nadi at 4.55am the following day.

Flight times may vary during daylight saving time.