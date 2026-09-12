‘Please Fiji, keep your rubbish where it belongs’: Tabuya

Environment and Climate Change Minister Lynda Tabuya has made a direct appeal to Fijians to stop dumping rubbish into waterways after children helped clear waste from the Suva Point foreshore this morning.

Children made up the majority of members of the Suva Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints who took part in the community clean-up.

They collected a wide range of waste from the foreshore, including recyclable materials and discarded household, automotive and industrial items.

Ms Tabuya said some of the rubbish found along the foreshore was left by people picnicking in the area, while other waste was washed ashore after being carried downstream through rivers and streams into the Rewa Delta.

“When you’re dumping your rubbish in the rivers, they end up in the sea and then get washed up onto the Suva foreshore. So please Fiji, keep your rubbish where they belong and that is in your bins and dispose of them properly,” she said.

Ms Tabuya joined the children and other church members in cleaning the foreshore.

She also handed over recyclable bags, gloves and hand sanitisers to support the clean-up.

Ms Tabuya said everyone had a role to play in protecting Fiji’s natural environment.