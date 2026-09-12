Caumatalevu makes history at RFMF Trade Training School

Sapper Veniana Caumatalevu has become the first female trainee to win the Best Trainee in Carpentry Award at the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Engineers Regiment’s Trade Training School.

The 23-year-old from Navisara, Burebasaga, Rewa, achieved the milestone as 57 trainees graduated from the school at the Engineers Regiment grounds on Friday, September 11, 2026.

Spr Caumatalevu said one of her main challenges during training was adapting to working and interacting with male trainees in a traditionally male-dominated environment.

But instead of allowing the challenge to discourage her, she used it as motivation.

“It doesn’t hold me back; it challenges me to keep moving forward to succeed,” she said.

Spr Caumatalevu, who has maternal links to Vatukarasa, Conua, Nadroga, completed her secondary education at Sigatoka Andhra Sangam College before joining the RFMF.

She is one of five siblings and attributed much of her success to the support and sacrifices of her mother, who raised the family as a single parent.

Spr Caumatalevu also acknowledged the Trade Training School instructors for their efforts, sacrifices and guidance throughout her training.

Her achievement highlights the growing participation of women in technical and trade-based training within the RFMF.





57 complete technical training

The 57 trainees graduated after successfully completing technical training that included modules in Carpentry, Block Laying and Plastering.

Fiji National University instructors conducted the final assessment.

Australian Defence Force Defence Adviser to Fiji Colonel Henry Stimson, who was chief guest at the graduation, said the Trade Training School continued to uphold the vision established on August 2, 1974, under the leadership of then Prime Minister Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara.

He commended the graduates for their dedication and perseverance throughout the training.

“I would like to acknowledge the members of the Engineers Regiment and the instructors of the Fiji National University for their dedication and commitment to the TTS, and to congratulate them on the successful delivery of this course,” Colonel Stimson said.

Colonel Stimson said the training strengthened the graduates’ knowledge and practical skills, providing them with a foundation for future opportunities.

Distinguished guests, parents, relatives and friends attended the graduation.



