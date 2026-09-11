Hillmen wary of Navosa

Naitasiri head coach Timoci Tinaviti says, there are no easy teams in the Skipper Cup competition this season.

He added that they would not take Navosa lightly in today’s Round Seven match at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori.

“There are no changes in our preparation, and these new teams have created upsets from the beginning of the season,” Tinaviti said.

“We are expecting Navosa to give us a tough challenge.”

Naitasiri will be looking for back-to-back wins after they edged Taveuni 25-18 in Round Six last weekend.

“Western teams have flair and are known for open rugby, and Navosa is no different, so we are prepared,” Tinaviti said.

“The Navosa side has three Fijian Drua development players alongside former Fiji sevens player Semi Kunatani.”

Tinaviti told his players that they have specific roles to fulfil in each game while playing in front of their supporters.

“We need to work hard and improve our weaknesses this season,” he said.

Tinaviti said his team would need to polish their scrums and set piece.

“Decision-making is important for us, especially playing in wet weather conditions. We just have to make the right decisions at the right time.”

Each match in the last five rounds will be crucial for Naitasiri as they look to secure the top spot in the Skipper Cup points table.

Naitasiri leads the points table with 25 points, alongside Nadi and Tailevu, who are in second and third place.

“I told the players that it was an important match this week, as we want to remain the top team in the points table,” Tinaviti said.

“We will be working hard to ensure bonus points, and it will not be an easy task.”

Tinaviti said his team would need to execute their game plan and set piece well to get the win.

“It will not be easy as all teams are looking for a win,” he said.

“We do not underestimate any teams as most of them want to defeat us on our home ground.”

Tinaviti urged his players to defend their ground with all their efforts.

“To all our supporters around the country, we request your continued support as we treat all our games as the final. We have laid out the challenge, and we need your support behind the team.”

The senior men’s clash gets underway at 3pm.

Line-ups

Naitasiri: 1. Asivorosi Tora, 2. Taitusi Roko, 3. Maciu Nasila, 4. Marika Natau, 5. Solomoni Kunatauga, 6. Saula Qiolevu, 7. John Powell, 8. Apisalome Bogidrau, 9. Napolioni Batimala, 10. Kavekini Tavakula, 11. Viliame Kanatabua, 12. Moave Bolebole, 13. Emosi Daubitu, 14. Daniel Gavidi, 15. Waisake Tewa.

Bench: 16. Osea Dasalusalu, 17. Jone Naqiri, 18. Mesulame Roravudi, 19. Iliesa Ravusese, 20. Opeti Naika, 21. Josateki Lewenisiga, 22. Naibuka Duvuduvukula, 23. Tomasi Vula.

Navosa: 1. Emosi Tuqiri, 2. Solomoni Kaivora, 3. Jone Koroiduadua, 4. Sireli Daivalu, 5. Batinisavu Uluiyata, 6. Sevuloni Tawake, 7. Aporosa Limawale, 8. Semi Kunatani, 9. Aporosa Maya, 10. Mesake Nalase, 11. Saimone Qeleca, 12. Sirilo Lala, 13. Semi Nawaliko, 14. Ifereimi Tovilevu, 15. Emori Natuna.

Bench: 16. Nemani Lago, 17. Jo Sivivatu, 18. Pauliasi Ratukalou, 19. Kalaveti Matakara, 20. Isoa Toqabale, 21. Semisi Tasere, 22. Sikeli Nahiga, 23. Mataiasi Cakau.



