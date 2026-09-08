QR payment launched for Fiji bus fares

Bus passengers can now use QR codes on their mobile phones to pay fares under the latest upgrade to Fiji’s national e-ticketing system.

The new cardless payment option allows passengers to scan QR codes generated through the official e-ticketing mobile app, providing an alternative to using physical cards.

The upgrade also allows Digicel myCash users to transfer funds directly into the e-ticketing app alongside Vodafone M-PAiSA users.

Online transfers from local bank accounts are also supported through the National Payment Switch.

Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua welcomed the new payment options, saying digital services should make everyday activities easier for Fijians.

"Digital transformation is not simply about introducing new technology. It is about using technology to make everyday life simpler, more convenient, and more accessible for our people," stated Mr Naivalurua.

The announcement was made at an official ceremony with Vodafone Fiji as part of the next phase of the national e-ticketing platform.

Mr Naivalurua said the developments complemented Government's digitalisation programme under the National Digital Strategy.

He also highlighted the rollout of the Universal Service Programme, which has connected 116 operational sites across Kadavu, Tailevu, Lau, Lomaiviti, Namosi and Navosa.

According to the information released, the programme has provided online access to more than 2,600 households and 11,400 Fijians.

Mr Naivalurua said expanding connectivity needed to be accompanied by digital services people could use in their everyday lives.

"We must connect our people, and we must give them useful digital services to connect to. Whether it is accessing education, communicating with family, or paying for a bus ride, our objective is to ensure technology delivers real benefits."

Mr Naivalurua encouraged bus passengers to use the newly launched mobile payment options.