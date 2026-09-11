Rugby

Maroons back on track, Tailevu next

It was a grand start for newly appointed Lautoka head coach Peniona Ranitu who took up his appointment early in the week.  

Saturday 12 September 2026 | 08:00

Khelvin Civil Engineering Lautoka rugby players and supporters after their Skipper Cup against Suva at Bidesi Park, Suva, on September 11, 2026. Lautoka drew with Suva 17-17. Photo: Tevita Wesele.

Khelvin Civil Engineering Lautoka rugby players and supporters after their Skipper Cup against Suva at Bidesi Park, Suva, on September 11, 2026. Lautoka drew with Suva 17-17.

Photo: Tevita Wesele.

Hosts FMF Suva had a lucky escape as they drew 17-17 against Khelvin Civil Engineering Lautoka in their Skipper Cup senior men’s clash at Bidesi Park yesterday.
The Capital City side was leading 17-10 but the gutsy Maroons scored a converted try in the last minute for the draw.
It was a grand start for newly appointed Lautoka head coach Peniona Ranitu who took up his appointment early in the week.  
"I thank the Lord Almighty for the opportunity that he has given for us,” Ranitu told SUNsports.
“We have been at the bottom of the table, and we had to do a lot of soul searching but we are glad that we came out strong. I thank the boys for playing 80 minutes rugby and also to the Suva team for challenging us all the time.”
Ranitu however pointed out that they need to work on their set pieces.

"We will go back to our training camp next week and will try to work on our mistakes.”

Lautoka takes on Fresh Choice Tailevu next week.
"Tailevu is a good team, and we will be expecting a tough game against them. They have a good forward pack and they will test us," Ranitu added.

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