Flying Fijians interim head coach Senirusi Seruvakula has named four uncapped players in his squad, with Fijian Drua's Isoa Tuwai set to make his first appearance for the Flying Fijians at number eight.

Penaia Cakobau, Terio Tamani and Inoke Ravuiwasa are expected to make their debuts off the bench.

Seruvakula said the four players had earned their chance to wear the white jumper in the new-look competition.

"They really showed potential when they marched into camp a couple of weeks ago," Seruvakula said.

He said it was important for the side to defend its title, especially with Canada improving on the international stage.

"Canada have been doing well in the previous matches. They have the advantage because they played a couple of days ago against Japan.

"We just need to look at ourselves and what we are going to do on the field rather than worrying about what they are going to bring.

"It's all about us being disciplined on both sides of the ball and making sure we stay connected for the full 80 minutes. That's very important for us."

Seruvakula said the match was also important preparation for the Nations Championship in November.

"It's very important for this group to perform well, especially with the Nations Championship in November.

"Eighty per cent of these players are mainly from the Drua and the local players, so they really need to step up and do well in the PNC."

He said the message to the players this week was to play as a team, showcase their talent and enjoy themselves.

Seruvakula was disappointed with the Nations Championship results but said he was excited about the new group of players and looking forward to their PNC campaign.

The match kicks off at 7pm Fiji time tomorrow at Hanazono Rugby Stadium in Osaka, Japan.

Line-up