Fiji records 16,770 child abuse cases over 14 years

Fiji recorded 16,770 cases of child abuse between 2012 and 2025, of which 5,329 were cases of child neglect, according to Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection records.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran revealed the figures while highlighting the continuing impact of neglect, abuse, abandonment and family breakdown on children in Fiji.

She spoke at the opening of the Phos Haven Care Home at Meigunyah, Nadi, on Friday, September 11.

The facility currently cares for 12 children and young people, including five children with disabilities and four young adults over the age of 18 who continue to require long-term care and support.

Ms Kiran said facilities such as Phos Haven were important in providing vulnerable children with safety, care and a sense of belonging.

“This is what makes Phos Haven very special—it is committed to providing specialised care and a loving sanctuary for abandoned children, including children with disabilities,” Minister Kiran said.

She also highlighted the need for proper planning for children and young people leaving residential care, particularly girls and young people with disabilities who may require ongoing assistance.

Ms Kiran said each child should have a safe and practical exit plan connecting them to education, vocational training, employment, suitable accommodation and continued guidance.

Phos Haven’s long-term vision includes establishing an Emergency Child Services Centre, developing a fully operational care home and opening a transition facility in Sigatoka for young adults with disabilities who may not be able to live independently.

“Every child in Fiji has the right to grow up safe, respected and supported to reach their full potential,” Minister Kiran said.

Ms Kiran said protecting children required Government, residential care homes, charitable trusts, faith-based organisations, businesses, communities and families to work together.

She also highlighted the Child Care and Protection Act 2024 and the Child Justice Act 2024, which will strengthen Fiji’s child protection system through prevention, early intervention, family support and improved coordination among responsible agencies and organisations.

Phos Haven is a charitable trust established to provide a safe and caring environment for disadvantaged children, children with disabilities and young people who do not have adequate family or social support.

Ms Kiran acknowledged its trustees, management, caregivers, volunteers, donors and supporters for their contribution to caring for vulnerable children.