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Vualeba uses carnival platform to speak against domestic violence

The Nakauvadra High School student wants to raise awareness of domestic violence and its impact on the next generation.

Wednesday 16 September 2026 | 10:30

Miss Haroons Harware Bulou Grace Vualeba.

Miss Haroons Harware Bulou Grace Vualeba.

Bulou Grace Vualeba believes domestic violence is a pattern of behaviour that affects the lives of the next generation.

The Nakauvadra High School Year 13 student is one of five contestants vying for the Vodafone Rakiraki Carnival crown on Saturday night.

Bulou, 18, is sponsored by Haroons Hardware and has chosen domestic violence as her advocacy message.

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“I chose this topic because I would like to educate people on how domestic violence can affect the lives of the upcoming generation,” she said.

Bulou was motivated to enter the contest because building her confidence would guide and direct her in the years ahead.

“And to challenge myself to become a voice for change in my community,” she said.

“I want to inspire the younger generation to believe in themselves and make positive changes in our community.

“Let us support one another and build a stronger future for the next generation.”

She hails from Lomaji, Kabara, in the Lau Group and has maternal links to Ekita, Yawe, in Kadavu.

The week-long event is being held at the Davui Grounds in Rakiraki.

Feedback: waisean@fijisun.com.fj

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