Suraki takes green message to carnival

Rakiraki Public High School student Vasiti Suraki is using her platform as a festival contestant to encourage young people to protect the environment for future generations.

Originally from Vatusekiyasawa, Rakiraki, Ra, with maternal links to Draunivi Village, Rakiraki, Ms Suraki is sponsored by the Rakiraki Town Council.

She is one of five contestants vying for the Vodafone Rakiraki Carnival crown, with the advocacy message “Protecting Our Environment for Future Generations”.

“I believe that caring for our environment is not only our responsibility today, but also a promise to the generations that will come after us,” she said.

“I chose this topic because our environment is an important part of our everyday lives. The choices we make today can have a lasting impact on our communities, our oceans, our land and our future.

“I want to encourage young people and everyone in our communities to take simple but meaningful steps to protect and respect our environment.”

She was motivated to enter the festival because it offered her an opportunity to build her confidence, meet new people and use her voice for a meaningful cause.

“I also want to represent my community with pride and show that a young woman can use a platform like this to make a positive change,” she said.

“I also hope to raise awareness about my advocacy and become a positive role model through my actions, not just my words.”

Her message to the public is to believe in themselves, be proud of where they come from and recognise the impact of their voices.

“Let us work together to care for our environment, support one another and create a better future for the next generation. Change begins with each one of us.”

The crowning will be held at Davui Ground in Rakiraki on Saturday.

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